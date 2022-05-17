M’sian doubles keglers miss silver by seven pins

HANOI: The national women’s doubles pair of Gillian Lim Siew Giok-Nur Syazwani Sahar missed the SEA Games silver medal in bowling by a mere seven pins today.

The duo had to be satisfied with the bronze medal at the Heroworld Bowling Centre, Vincom Megamall Royal City after scoring 2,471 pinfalls in total, losing the silver to Indonesians Sharon Limansantoso-Tannya Roumimper, who scored 2,478.

Singapore retained the title through New Hui Fen-Cherie Tan Shi Hua with 2,767 pinfalls, while another Malaysian pair Nerosha Keligit-Nora Lyana Nastasia Norkamal finished in sixth place with 2,339 pinfalls.

Gillian said after having broken the duck by winning the first medal in the bowling competition which started yesterday, the young Malaysian team will be continuing their mission to clinch the team title, beginning tomorrow.

“I am happy with the outcome despite losing. They are very experienced and we have done our best to get an edge in the last game. But definitely a very different and high pressure moment.

“Happy we maintained our composure to deliver bowling’s first medal. Communication will be the key to everything. We have great chemistry, and I believe we can do well for the team event. We are fired up for it,” she said.

Earlier in the men’s doubles event, Shahrukh Amin Zulkifli-Mohd Hafiz Zainuddin only managed to finish in eighth place scoring 2,470, while Nervern Netaneel Marcellinus-Mohd Syazirol Shamsudin ended in 10th place with 2,455 pins.

Indonesians Ryan Leonard Lalisang-Hardy Rachmadian claimed the gold with 2,642 pinfalls, while Singapore took the silver and bronze through Timothy Tham Fu Rong-Muhammad Jaris Goh (2,592) and Darren Ong Wei Siong-Cheah Ray Han (2,551).