M’sian Man United fans to help raise funds for Unicef

PETALING JAYA: Football fans can help to raise funds for the United Nations International Children (Unicef) by participating in the United Red Army Malaysia Gala Dinner on April 27 at the Palace of Golden Horses at the Mines Kuala Lumpur.

The dinner in aid of United for Unicef aims to raise £10,000 which will be channelled into numerous assistance programmes for children in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.

The collaboration between the Red Army Malaysia (RAM) and Unicef underlines the commitment in positioning its role as supporters club with members who are empowered to give back to the community. It is estimated there are some two million Manchester United fans in Malaysia.

“The love for football binds all of our members together, and that same love and commitment is capable of achieving powerful things, one of which is to contribute to society, affect change, and bring assistance to the needy, especially children,“ its president Datuk Rosthman Ibrahim said.

The guest of honour will be RAM’s patron Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Fans can purchase tickets at RM150 per seat, or RM1,500 for a table of 10 persons. Interested corporate sponsors can also contribute with a purchase of tables at RM5,000, RM10,000, RM25,000, and RM50,000.

Ten lucky fans will also stand a chance to win a lucky draw offering an all-expense paid package to Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United Football Club. The package includes return air fare, airport transport, accommodation for 4 days 3 nights, a match ticket, a pass to Old Trafford and a museum tour, a one-day city tour, travel insurance, and RAM’s official ticket and scarf.

With more than RM100,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, fans also stand to win signed and worn jerseys by current and former players.

Further information can be via WhatsApp at 012 386 1270 (Izham), 012 6086074 (Adny) or email to info@redarmymalaysia.com