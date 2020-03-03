M’sian Open: Danny Chia part of trio leading Malaysian charge

SHAH ALAM: Seasoned campaigner Danny Chia is among three players leading the local challenge at the 2020 Malaysian Open Golf Tournament, which tees off on Thursday at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club here.

Chia, who is struggling with a back injury, said he was delighted to play in the US$1 million (RM4.203 million) four-day tournament, having last played at the venue back in 2008.

“I was surprised when I heard about the return of this event. It’s great news for Malaysian golf and all the local professionals. I have had a lot of good memories playing in the Malaysian Open, especially on this course.

“It’s nice to be back here. The course is looking fantastic. It’s possibly one of the best around this area. The greens are fast. They did a really good job,” he told reporters at the venue today.

Sharing his sentiment is Ben Leong, who said he is treating the tournament like other events he had participated in, adding that tee shots are important to get a good result on the score cards.

“It’s tough coming out from the rough and the fairways are not small and they are not big. They are just in between sizes so being on the short grass is definitely an added bonus.

“I think my three-wood and five-wood need to perform well this week to have a chance. I had a tough year last year. I hope to do better this year and my aim for this season is to try and crack top-30 on the Order of Merit,” said Leong, who finished 47th at the recent Singapore Open.

For Nicholas Fung, he wants to just enjoy the game without putting himself under undue pressure although he had missed the cut in several tournaments last season.

“We have a strong field this week but the local players have advantage because we get to practise here before the tournament week.

“I believe the local boys have all got good preparations done for this week. I won’t say it’s impossible for one of us to win the Malaysian Open for the first time this week,” according to the 29-year-old Sabahan, who is still seeking his breakthrough in Asian Tour since winning the Queen’s Cup in 2017.

A total of 156 players, including 47 Malaysians, from over 20 countries will be playing in the flagship event of the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

A 72-hole stroke play format will be used, and the field will be reduced to the top 65 players after the second round.

The Malaysian Open returns to the Asian Tour calendar after a four-year hiatus.

India’s Anirban Lahiri won the Malaysian Open when it was last held in 2015 at the Tournament Players Club (previously known as Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club) in Bukit Kiara. - Bernama