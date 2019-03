SHAH ALAM: The men and women squads of Selangor-based MAC Futsal Club and Majlis Perbandaran Subang Jaya respectively will represent the state in the Malaysian Futsal Premier League which kicks off in June.

They were given the official contract to represent the state by the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) President Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah AlHaj.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by FAS secretary-general, Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon. The contract is for one year.

MAC Futsal Club president Mimi Afzan Afza said it is an honour and also an opportunity to make Selangor proud.

“My hope for both the teams is that they play their best and compete with high level discipline, commitment and dedication. We should be focussed on how we can bring futsal to the next level, closing the gap with football especially in terms of professionalism. And this starts from us, those who are passionate and serious about his game,” she said.

She also said both teams are undergoing training and have been playing friendly matches.

Mimi also thanked FAS for giving the club the opportunity to represent the state and urged that more media coverage will be given to the sport so that people are introduced to this game as a competitive game not only as a social game.

“We have a lot of potential futsal players, and with help from the media and people’s acceptance, I believe we can highlight these ‘gifts’ that we have.“

“It is also an avenue to promote Malaysia internationally,“ she said.

The men’s team is managed by Mimi whereas the women’s team is handled by Majlis Perbandaran Subang Jaya official, Nor Azmi Rosli.

Also present at the event were FAS excos and MPSJ president Noraini Roslan.