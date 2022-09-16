Madhuri dominates karate final to deliver Kedah’s first gold medal

SHAH ALAM: National women’s karate exponent P. Madhuri was in a class of her own as she won Kedah’s first gold medal at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) yesterday.

The 23-year-old overcame her opponent easily, beating Sabahan Michell Michelin Linus 8-0 in the final of the kumite - 55 kilogrammes (kg) at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam.

Madhuri admitted that she felt pressure due to her status as a national athlete, but managed to use it to motivate her to achieve success in her final Sukma appearance.

“I need to be outstanding as a national athlete here, I felt very pressured but I enjoyed the game and did phenomenally,” she told reporters after her match here yesterday.

The bronze went to Selangor B. Tanushree and A. Vikineswary from the Federal Territories.

Meanwhile, in the women’s kumite - 50 kg, G. Dharishini from the Federal Territories won the gold medal after beating Johor athlete Chelvam Yoshanaa 1-0.

Terengganu’s Siti Nur Azwani Nor Azli triumphed in the women’s kumite - 61 kg with a 2-0 win over P. Naveena from Penang.

Also, the gold medal for the men’s kumite - 55 kg went to K. Thevendran of Penang, while V. Kueggen from the Federal Territories won the gold medal in the men’s kumite - 60 kg. - Bernama