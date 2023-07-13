Madrid’s Ceballos set to miss start of season injured

BARCELONA: Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will likely miss the start of the season after his club confirmed he suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard will be sidelined for up to six weeks according to reports in Spanish media, ruling him out of Los Blancos’ pre-season tour and potentially the first two rounds of La Liga fixtures.

Ceballos renewed his Madrid contract until 2027 this summer but faces a tough battle to establish himself as a regular starter, with veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos signing new deals too.

Madrid lavished over 100 million euros ($112 million) on England international Jude Bellingham, while Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are other options in Carlo Ancelotti’s packed midfield. -AFP