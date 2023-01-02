Madrid to sign Rayo defender Fran Garcia in summer

MADRID: Real Madrid will sign Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia at the end of the season, coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Wednesday.

Madrid considered bringing in the defender in the January transfer window, with Ferland Mendy set to miss several weeks with a thigh injury, but eventually decided to wait.

“It could have been an option but we thought that Mendy’s injury could be short,“ Ancelotti told a news conference Wednesday.

“We also thought that it would be good for Fran Garcia to stay at Rayo to keep progressing and gaining experience.”

Rayo president Raul Martin Presa also confirmed a deal had been agreed in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, although neither club has officially announced it.

“Fran Garcia will go to Real Madrid at the end of the season, we reached a deal,“ said Presa.

The Rayo president said Madrid's intervention stopped Garcia signing for German side Bayer Leverkusen in the winter window.

Although Madrid have several injured full-backs, including Mendy, leaving midfielder Eduardo Camavinga playing out of position on the left, they agreed to wait until the end of the season before signing Garcia.

“The behaviour of Real Madrid is that of a very noble club,“ added Presa.

“Out of respect for Rayo and so as not to harm us, they behaved in a gentlemanly fashion.”

Garcia, 23, developed at Real Madrid's academy before moving across Madrid to Rayo in 2020 on loan, making the move permanent the following year. - AFP