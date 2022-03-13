Madsen wins maiden LPGA title in Pattaya

PATTAYA: In a final round of high drama, Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen (pix) won her first LPGA Tour title when she secured the Honda LPGA Thailand title on Sunday with a second sudden-death playoff hole over China’s Xiyu Lin.

Both players finished regulation on a new record breaking 26-under 262 at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, Chonburi, before returning to the 18th hole for the playoff.

In third place was France’s Celine Boutier, who carded a 67 of her own and finished on 25-under 263. South Korean Amy Yang and one of the pre-tournament favourites, Canadian Brooke Henderson, were tied for fourth on 23-under 265.

Hyo Joo Kim and Jennifer Kupcho were joint sixth on 22-under 266, and Thailand’s best-placed player Atthaya Thitikul, Danielle Kang, who struck a hole-in-one, and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno were tied for eighth on 20-under 268.

Yuka Saso, representing Japan, shot the low round of the tournament when she matched the course 62. She was bogey-free with an eagle and eight birdies in her round.

Madsen, the first player from Denmark to win on the LPGA Tour, said after her victory: “It was fun. I really tried to enjoy the moment. Standing now with the trophy it’s even more fun.

“My game is really trending in the right direction. I mean, you can say that I have more confidence with my game and myself. I believe that I can win out here, so that's just what I’ve been chasing for the last year.”

Asked to describe her feeling after losing in a playoff, Xiyu Lin was more philosophical.

“I have three holes to go (and) I was four shot behind. So, I mean, at that moment I never thought I would even have had a chance.

“Then I somehow gave myself a chance. Then I feel like those two holes I played great but Nanna did even better, so congrats to her.”