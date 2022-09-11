Magnificent five from Land of Hornbills for National Finals of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Five golfers from Sarawak have booked their berths at the National Finals of the National Finals of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) as the Qualifying Rounds have moved across the South China Sea.

The amateurs from the Land of the Hornbill were put to test by the Arnold Palmer-designed Damai Golf & Country Club course at the foothills of Mount Santubong in Kuching yesterday.

With the front Mountain Nine set in a rugged rainforest setting and the back Ocean Nine hugging the sea, the course is considered one of the most challenging and yet scenic in the country.

Awang Sani Seruji (Hcp 5) pipped Daniel Yeo Thian Chai (Hcp 3) for the A Medal by carding a Nett score of 73 with 34 on the Front Nine and 39 on the back.

Yeo had to concede a spot at the National Finals at the East Course of the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on Oct 15 to Awang Sani after returning with 37-37 for a Nett score of 74.

Denn Lau (Hcp 10) was a clear winner in Medal B after scoring 38-31 for a Nett 69, finishing seven strokes ahead of second-placed Tan Yin Hing (Hcp 8) who carded 41 and 35.

Medal B was a close affair with Joseph Blandoi (Hcp 11) winning with just a stroke over Mohd Nor Faizal Zulkifli (Hcp 15). Joseph scored 33-35 while Mohd Nor Faizal shot 34-69.

The other winners were Mohammad Mizan Hamsawi (Hcp 20) with 34-31 for 65 in Medal D and Azmaniza Abu Bakar (Hcp 24) with 35-36 for 71 in Medal E.

The last Qualifying Round will be held at the Sabah Golf & Country Club on Sept 24.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

So far, no golfer has struck an ace in PNAGS 2022 to claim the hole -in-one prize. ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.