Mahrez to captain Algeria at Africa Cup of Nations finals

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 19, 2021. AFPPIXManchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 19, 2021. AFPPIX

RIYAD Mahrez will captain Algeria as they defend their African Cup of Nations crown next month, named by coach Djamel Belmadi to lead his 28-man squad at the tournament in Cameroon.

The Manchester City attacker is one of 15 players from the squad that won the last finals in 2019 to return for the delayed 2021 edition, where Algeria compete in Group E against Equatorial Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.

Algeria begin the defence of their crown against Sierra Leone on Jan. 11 in Douala. - Reuters