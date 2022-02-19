Mainz join top-four chase with comeback win over Leverkusen

MAINZ: Mainz 05 staged a shocking comeback to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 at dwelling within the Bundesliga on Friday because of late strikes from substitutes Jean-Paul Boetius and Marcus Ingvartsen.

It was the primary league defeat of 2022 for Leverkusen and halted their four-game successful streak. They additionally misplaced the possibility to make up floor on second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

The loss leaves them third within the standings on 41 factors, 5 behind Borussia Dortmund and 11 behind leaders Bayern Munich, having performed a sport greater than each.

Mainz in the meantime climbed to seventh on 34 factors, stage with fourth-placed RB Leipzig plus Hoffenheim and Freiburg within the battle for the ultimate Champions League berth.

Leverkusen went into the fixture in insatiable type, having scored 16 objectives of their final 4 matches together with a 5-2 win at Borussia Dortmund and a 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart of their final two outings.

They obtained off to a powerful begin when Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick scored in opposition to the run of play with a deflected effort 10 minutes earlier than halftime, notching his twentieth purpose this season in 20 video games, with solely Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scoring extra.

Schick was pressured off injured early within the first half, nevertheless, to get replaced by Argentine striker Lucas Alario, who restored Leverkusen’s lead within the 74th minute after Aaron Martin had levelled for the hosts with a free kick within the 58th.

Mainz made a triple change with eight minutes remaining and have been promptly rewarded when Dutch midfielder Boetius equalised with a strike from the sting of the world within the 84th.

Danish ahead Ingvartsen accomplished the comeback within the 88th, pouncing on a unfastened ball within the space to squeeze a shot below Lukas Hradecky. -Reuters