Mainz plan training camp at home in Bundesliga pre-season

FRANKFURT: Mainz said on Friday they are going nowhere in the pre-season because of the coronavirus, and will train at their regular facilities from August 4 for the new Bundesliga season.

The club said the team would have training-camp-like period of one week in mid-August with everyone gathered in a local hotel.

All training and four so far confirmed tune-up games, also to be played in Mainz, will be held behind closed doors.

“We have top conditions here, at the Bruchweg (stadium) and in our team hotel, and we can hold team events here and in the whole area,” board member sports Rouven Schroeder said.

The Bundesliga season starts on September 18, with the first round of the German cup a week earlier.

Mainz are among almost half of the 18 top clubs not to hold training camps and staying at home instead. Five clubs plan camps in Austria, Borussia Dortmund are to go to Switzerland, and others are set for camps in Germany. – dpa