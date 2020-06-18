Mainz stun Dortmund; Dusseldorf shock Leipzig

BERLIN: Mainz moved within touching distance of Bundesliga survival with a shock 2-0 win away to Borussia Dortmund while Fortuna Dusseldorf boosted their hopes by coming back to draw 2-2 at RB Leipzig.

Jonathan Burkardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta from the penalty spot earned Mainz the win in Dortmund which takes them five points clear of the bottom three with just two games remaining.

Dortmund are three points ahead of third-placed Leipzig, who they visit on Saturday. Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner had Leipzig on course for victory before Steven Skrzybski and Andre Hoffmann struck late to keep Fortuna a point ahead of Werder Bremen in the relegation play-off place.

Bayer Leverkusen returned to the fourth and final Champions League spot by beating local rivals Cologne 3-1 and Hoffenheim went into seventh and the last Europa League place with a 3-1 triumph in Augsburg. – dpa