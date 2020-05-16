Majority of Germans against Bundesliga resuming as ministers threaten

BERLIN: A majority of Germans oppose the resumption of Bundesliga football season, according to a surveys conducted by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF released on the eve of Saturday’s restart.

Also on Friday, Bremen's senator of the interior warned that Werder Bremen matches could be forbidden if too many fans gathered outside the stadium; and Bavarian premier Markus Soeder called for red cards for players who violated hygiene protocol on the pitch.

The Bundesliga is to restart on Saturday for the final nine matchdays behind closed doors and with strict measures for everyone involved.

The restart will be followed closely by the whole world as other football and sports leagues also aim to continue amid the pandemic - but German citizens appear not to approve the decision to play again.

Of the surveyed participants in ARD’s “Deutschlandtrend” segment, 56 per cent oppose the resumption. Only one third, 31%, said they fully support the matches being played. The others said they have no interest in football or no answer.

Figures were similar in ZDF’s “Politbarometer” segment, with 62 against, up from 54% a week ago, and just 27% in support of the restart, down from 32%.

The ARD survey also asked about lifting the country’s coronavirus-related restrictions, with 40% of participants saying they were in favour of politicians further easing measures.

Bremen’s senator of the interior, Ulrich Maeurer, has also been an outspoken critic, and he issued new warnings in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine ahead of Bremen’s Monday match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Maeurer said that if there is a “a risk of infection because of the fans, a ban could become unavoidable. The risk of having to interrupt Bundesliga operations again is therefore high.

“Monday is crucial for us in Bremen. I have always made it clear I will not have hundreds of security forces break up a meeting and expose our police officers to an increased risk of infection. If a lot of fans come and then don’t follow social distancing rules, this would have consequences for the next game.”

Maeurer also insisted the whole team would have to into quarantine for a fortnight if one member tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, another scenario that could undermine the effort to complete the season.

Soeder, in favour of the restart in general, meanwhile warned players to adhere to protocol on the pitch and suggested in a broadcast on the Bild website that offenders should be sent off.

“If the health experts gave you these suggestions, if the league itself developed concepts with great effort and with clever ideas, you have to abide by these rules,” Soeder said.

“If you don’t stick to it, there is a red card in case of doubt – that’s the way it is in football and also in real life.”

Soeder warned that with public acceptance being low anyway, footballers needed to be even more careful not to embrace or high-five during games – and that this has to be “conveyed to every player and every coach exactly what it is all about.” – dpa