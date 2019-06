KUALA LUMPUR: The drama in the Malaysia Karate Federation (Makaf) has not ended with the latest episode which saw the representative of 12 affiliates members, P. Thiagu, urging Makaf’s executive council to hand over all documents related to the administration of the parent body.

Thiagu, who is also president of the Putrajaya Karate Association claimed that the vote of no confidence during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Ipoh last week was valid according to the constitution, and members of the supreme council led by president Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam were ‘no longer in power’.

He said the status of the Makaf executive council was dismissed immediately, with the left-wing group claiming to have the majority vote on June 9.

According to Thiagu, the welfare of athletes and programmes involving the parent body should continue, and as such, documents related to Makaf should be immediately handed over to the ad hoc committee chaired by Datuk Clement Soo, who is also the former Makaf secretary-general.

“Of the (total) 22, 12 affiliates attended this EGM, so the majority is with us ... this was indeed a legitimate EGM,“ he said during the Upsound programme broadcast by the Bernama News Channel (Astro 502).

“We sent a letter to Makaf yesterday requesting them to willingly hand over all the documents ... whether they give it to us or not, we do not know. We have done our part,“ he added.

Thiagu said the affiliate members held a vote of no confidence in Ipoh following the various issues that had plagued the sport in the country since February last year.

Among the issues were allegations of misappropriation of the body’s funds for personal gain, Makaf’s failure to assist athletes who qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and for investing in a company without the approval of the association’s supreme council.

Thiagu also claimed that Makaf’s drastic decision to disassociate five affiliate members from the parent body was also invalid, as the council was ‘no longer functional’.

“Actually this is a tactic played by them where they want to reduce our majority from 12 to 7,“ he added.

Makaf secretary-general Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad on Monday said that the body would take legal action and revoke the membership of five affiliates which did not show interest in maintaining ties with the parent body.

The five associations are the Goshin Ryu Karate Association, Putrajaya Karate Association, Pahang Karate Association, Perak Karate Association and Penang Karate Association.

They were alleged to have shown disrespect towards the Makaf president and executive council members. — Bernama