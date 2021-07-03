Malaysia Airlines to fly national contingent to Tokyo Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: National carrier Malaysia Airlines has been given the honour to fly the Malaysian athletes and officials to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) announced that Malaysia Airlines has been appointed as its official airline partner for the Malaysian contingent competing in 10 sports at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled from July 23 to Aug 8.

The first batch of athletes is expected to depart Kuala Lumpur on July 8 (Thursday) via MAS Flight MH070, while the second on July 17 via Flight MH9118, which includes Malaysia Airlines’ brand ambassadors, national divers - Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

OCM Secretary-General Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib said the umbrella body for sports is delighted to partner with national carrier Malaysia Airlines for the upcoming Games.

“With its exceptional Malaysian Hospitality, Malaysia Airlines plays an important role in our athletes’ care, comfort and safety while travelling to the Games which will undoubtedly have a direct positive impact on their readiness to compete in Tokyo.

“We are proud of this partnership that will bring together our nation’s best – world class national athletes and a world class national carrier. Both represent the best of our nation, flying high and going beyond expectations,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Izham Ismail said that it is an honour to fly the national contingent to the Olympics, after having successfully transported the national football squad, Harimau Malaya to the 2022 World Cup/ 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers and friendly matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, recently.

“As the national airline, we are honoured to be given the trust to fly our national contingent and go hand in hand to Fly Malaysia across the globe as the nation’s flag bearers through sporting events.

“We remain committed to offering the highest standards of safety and hygiene every step of the way throughout the flight to ensure the national athletes can fly confidently and be at ease to perform during the Games, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic season,” he added.

-Bernama