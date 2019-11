KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia secured their third victory in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying round when they defeated Indonesia 2-0 in their fifth Group G match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here last night.

Muhammad Safawi Rasid earned a brace after scoring in the 29th and 72nd minutes.

Malaysia edged Indonesia 3-2 in Jakarta on Sept 5 before stunning five-time AFF Suzuki Cup champions Thailand 2-1 at the National Stadium on Nov 14. — Bernama