KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia struck an important 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying win as Harimau Malaya edged Thailand 2-1 in a thrilling Group G match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, tonight.

Muhamadou Sumareh fired home the winning goal in the 56th minute to complete Malaysia’s comeback following a superb second half display from Tan Cheng Hoe’s side.

The ‘War Elephants’ under Japanese Akira Nishino’s charge started well and took the lead after only seven minutes through Chanatip Songkrasin.

Malaysia remained calm but kept up the ruthless attacks before Brendan Gan put Malaysia back on level after slotting in a brilliant pass from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) midfielder Mohamed Syamer Kutty in the 26th minute.

The victory gave Malaysia their second win in the campaign after losing to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam while Thailand tasted their first loss. — Bernama