Malaysia cricket to vacate Kinrara Oval on June 30 after 18 years

KUALA LUMPUR: After 18 years of operations in the Kinrara Oval, Puchong, Malaysia Cricket Association (MCA) will vacate the iconic ground on June 30.

MCA president Mohammed Iqbal Ali Kassim Ali said the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Under-19 Women’s Qualifier 2022 from June 1-10 and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s T20 Asia Cup Championship (June 15-25) will be the last two tournaments to be held there.

“We are pleased to announce that MCA has reached an amicable settlement with Perumahan Kinrara Berhad (PKB), and fulfilled its obligation to pay. Kinrara Oval has played hosts to numerous national and international tournaments – majestic and iconic, it was the home of Malaysian cricket.

“Given the history and legacy tied to cricket at Kinrara Oval, sentiments are strong and the reason for which cricket fraternity had hoped to stay on. Nonetheless, we bow out gracefully, with gratitude, taking with us some of the best cricket memories,” he said in a statement.

He added that, at present Kinrara Oval is one of two grounds with One-Day International (ODI) status in South East Asia. The other ground being Bayuemas Oval in Klang.

Meanwhile, he said state affiliates and associate members will be given the opportunity to play in a T10 Curtain Call Championship Masters, from June 10-12.

Moving forward, Mohammed Iqbal said MCA is confident of finding a permanent ground to call its own.

“Thank you too, to each and everyone who has stood by us, believed in us and continue to believe in our intention. We vow to carry on cricket in Malaysia and to realise our vision: To Be a Major Sport in Malaysia,” he said.

MCA first leased the ground from PKB for 15 years in 2003, which ended in 2018, before the Cabinet in early 2019 give special approval for MCA to extend the lease.

Kinrara Oval has hosted several international meets including the Under-19 World Cup and the cricket events of the 2017 SEA Games. - Bernama