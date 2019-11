KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia have captured the 25th World Amateur Golfers Championship team title in style here last week.

Team Malaysia, captained by Khairul Nizam, returned a four-day score of 1,155, to win the tournament that was played at four different courses in Sabah. It saw a participation of 40 nations from around the world.

The five members of Team Malaysia are Khalid Jikal, Nick Voon, Hamdan A. Rahman, Affandi Ag Besar and Mohidi Jaan.

The Philippines and New Zealand carded 1,178 and 1,182 to take the second and third spots respectively.

The four courses were the stunning Sutera Harbour Marina Golf & Country Club, Sabah Golf & Country Club, Nexus Golf Resort Karambunai and Dalit Bay Golf & Country Club.

On the Invitational category, Team Perodua 1 (Rosly Rahim and Sufian Riba) became the Champions and lifted the trophy proudly during the prize giving ceremony, witnessed by players from 40 countries. Team RAGaRAGaUMU #1 from New Zealand finished 2nd placing while Team Slovenia 1 at 3rd placing.

Khairul, an 18 handicapper, said it was more memorable as this is also the first time that he has captained the team.

“My teammates were fantastic,” said Khairul who picked up the game some 10 years ago.

“We stuck to our game plan to emerge as the surprise winners. We went in as the underdogs as there were many teams with some fine players, but my other teammates were quite familiar with the layout of the four courses as they play the courses quite often, all four are from Sabah.

“We were not too ambitious as we tried to play par and that enabled us the clinch the trophy,” added Khairul, who hopes to qualify for the next edition which is scheduled to be held in Cancun, Mexico, from Oct 17-24, 2020.

Meanwhile Perodua Chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin that the sponsorship of the WAGC is “part and parcel of our commitment to reach out to all levels of the society”.

“As the WAGC’s title sponsor since 2012, Perodua would like express its sincere gratitude to the Sabah Tourism Board, Tourism Malaysia and Delta Trend Golf & Leisure Holidays and all sponsors for making this six-day international event a reality,” he said.

“We believe that the tournaments such as the WAGC are essential to foster greater participation in this sport and international meets like this also offer a secondary benefit – greater networking for all.”

WAGC Patron, Datuk IR. A. Sani Karim said the after three years played in Malaysia, the event will be held in Cancun, Mexico next year

“We are fortunate to have a strong Malaysian team this year represented by four Sabahans who played very well in their respective handicap groups at the four championship golf courses and team Malaysia were declared as champion.

“WAGC is more than just another sports or competition as it facilitates networking of international businesses and promotes tourism of the participating countries,” he added.