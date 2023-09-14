Malaysia Cup: Bergson’s brace gives JDT comfortable cushion in quest for semis

SEREMBAN: Brazilian import Bergson Da Silva bagged a brace to inspire Malaysia Cup defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to a comfortable 3-0 win over three-time champions Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi here tonight.

The Southern Tigers began aggressively and nearly took a 14th-minute lead when Bergson’s attempt was pushed out by NSFC goalkeeper Muhammad Firdaus Irman Mohd Fadhil.

JDT, however, did not have to wait long for the opening goal as, six minutes later, Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi thundered home from long range.

NSFC defender Nasrullah Haniff Johan then handed JDT a gift when he fouled Bergson in the box and the Brazilian cooly slotted from the spot to make it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

NSFC, under the guidance of coach K. Devan, tried to fight back but to no avail.

Bergson then made sure JDT will take back a comfortable three-goal cushion when he netted his second - and the team’s third - with a beautifully taken freekick in injury time (90+1).

The return leg tie will be played at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor on Sept 23. - Bernama