Malaysia Cup Final: 4,000 JDT fans to “rock” Bukit Jalil National Stadium tonight

JOHOR BAHRU: About 100 buses carrying some 4,000 supporters of the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) team from all over Johor left for the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur this morning for the Malaysia Cup final between JDT and Selangor tonight.

JDT Supporters’ Club deputy president Mohd Fadzli Sapie, said the club prepared 15 buses to take fans from the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, here which departed at 8 am.

“Apart from Larkin Stadium (Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium) there are many more buses from other (supporters) clubs and also Boys of Straits that will also head to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

“We have briefed the fans beforehand to avoid any problems when they are there,“ he told reporters at the compound of the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium.

Meanwhile, die-hard JDT supporters met were confident that the Southern Tigers will bring home the Malaysia Cup trophy this year.

Kamariah A. Kadir, 47, who arrived as early as 6.30am, said she expected the Hector Bidoglio-led squad to win by at least 2-1 and hoped that no provocation would be triggered by any party tonight.

Echoing the same, Awang Lazaman, 69, hopes victory will be JDT’s given the team’s impressive record against The Red Giants.

“I’m sure we won’t return home empty-handed because JDT’s record against Selangor is good, so the opportunity is there,“ he said.

JDT, Malaysia Cup champions in 2017 and 2019, were left disappointed in the 2021 final when they lost 2-0 to Kuala Lumpur City FC while Selangor, who are 33-time champions, last reached the final in 2016 when they lost to Kedah. - Bernama