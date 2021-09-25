Malaysia Cup: Kelantan United comfortable with underdogs role

KOTA BHARU: Underdogs Kelantan United are unfazed about being drawn in Group C of the Malaysia Cup as they say the tournament is a whole new ball game.

Kelantan United president Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said they would give the more fancied teams a good fight despite being the last Premier League team to qualify for the Malaysia Cup, which kicks off tomorrow.

“Playing in the Malaysia Cup campaign is not easy as there will be surprises and teams will change their playing styles in a bid to qualify for the next stage and eventually win the cup.

“We are the last team from Premier League (to qualify), so we are not among the favourites but we will put up a good fight in every match,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He advised his players to just give their best and not to feel pressured when playing in the Malaysia Cup.

“The important thing is to secure a positive result in every match at the group stage although we need to work hard and show high commitment,” he added.

Kelantan United qualified for the Malaysia Cup after beating Kuching City FC 3-1 in the last Premier League match last night.

The other teams in Group C are Premier League champions Negeri Sembilan and Super League outfits Kedah and Melaka United.- Bernama