Malaysia draw with Thailand to book ticket to U-23 Asian Cup final round

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have qualified for the final round of the 2022 U-23 Asian Cup football tournament after holding Thailand to a goalless draw at the Mongolian Football Federation Stadium in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia today.

The draw enabled Malaysia to top Group J with seven points to send them to the finals of the tournament for the second time.

Malaysia had defeated Laos on Monday and Mongolia on Thursday, both by a 1-0 margin, with the goals coming from Muhammad Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar.

Favourites Thailand’s chances of playing in the final round appear slim after finishing second in the group with five points, as only the four best group runners-up will qualify. Thailand had earlier drawn 1-1 with Mongolia and beaten Laos 3-0.

Despite playing in temperatures of two degrees Celsius, both teams gave an energetic display with flowing attacks, and credit should be given to the Malaysian defenders for keeping the Thai attackers at bay, which forced Worrawoot Srimaka to make two substitutions by the 25th minute of play.

Brad Maloney’s squad had their first look at goal in the 17th minute but Ahmad Zikri Khalili’s long-range shot sailed over the bar, while a free kick taken by skipper Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal in the 31st minute went wide off the right side of Thai goalkeeper Kiettipon Udom.

Malaysian striker Luqman Hakim Shamsudin then fed a beautiful pass to Azhad Harraz Arman in the 37th minute but the latter fumbled under pressure from Thai defenders, leaving the score 0-0 at half-time.

After the interval, Malaysia almost went ahead in the 62nd minute but Harith Haiqal Adam’s swift header off a corner kick hit the cross bar.

Thailand then switched tactics which resulted in several dangerous raids, with Jaturapat Sattham’s header narrowly missing the target in the 70th minute.

They again had a golden opportunity to score in the 85th minute but Korawich Tasa only managed a weak shot which was saved by Malaysian goalkeeper Muhammad Azri Ghani.

In the four editions of the tournament held since 2013, Malaysia have only qualified once, in 2018 in China where they lost 1-2 to South Korea in the quarter-finals.

A total of 16 teams will play in the final round this time, scheduled for June 1-19 in Uzbekistan.- Bernama