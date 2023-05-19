Malaysia face Danish hurdle in Sudirman Cup Q-Finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have been drawn to meet Group A runners-up Denmark in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championships in Suzhou, China at 5pm later today.

The draw was held in Suzhou yesterday.

The other quarter-finals will see South Korea facing Taiwan, China playing Indonesia and Thailand taking on Japan.

If Malaysia clear their quarter-final hurdle, they will meet either South Korea or Taiwan in the last four.

In the group stages, Malaysia topped Group C after winning all three matches, defeating Australia 5-0, India 5-0 and Taiwan 4-1.

Malaysia’s best achievement in the Sudirman Cup was making the semi-finals in 2009 in Guangzhou, China, and in 2021 in Vantaa, Finland. - Bernama