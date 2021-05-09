Malaysia finish third at World Para Powelifting World Cup

BANGKOK: Malaysia concluded the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in third place with national powerlifter Nicodemus Manggoi Moses (pix) succeeding in bringing home the nation’s third gold in the final day of the tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, today.

Nicodemus, a Kuching-born athlete emerged as the conquering hero in men’s above 88 kg after his successful 190 kg lift to join two other counterparts Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Bibiana Ahmad who bagged gold in their respective events yesterday.

Ton Yarnpairat of Thailand who is the only contender in the category clinched the silver medal after lifting 120 kg.

National powerlifting coach Jamil Adam said Nicodemus’ achievement lifted his ranking but as he was not following the pathway towards the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games for the past three years, his chances of making an appearance in Tokyo is almost impossible.

“The championship is to test his preparations as well as boosting the chances several ASEAN Para Games 2021 athletes to win,” he told Bernama, today.

In the meantime, another national powerlifters Mohd Shahmil Md Saad and Wan Nur Azri Wan Azman took bronze in men’s above 97 kg and men’s above 107 kg respectively, thus complete the national contingent medal collection with a total of three gold and three bronze.

Powerlifting powerhouse, Iran top the medal tally with five gold and one silver while Thailand are in second spot collecting three gold, four silver and four bronze.

“The success is sweet for us as we have not clinch that many medals, this is something the national powerlifting squad should be proud of,” added Jamil.

Yesterday, Bonnie lifted 226 kg to bag gold in the men’s above 72 kg category while Bibiana lifted 80 kg to bring home Malaysia’s second gold medal of the day in the women’s above 67 kg category.

Another woman powerlifter, Sona Agon, lifted 90 kg to earn a bronze medal in the women’s up to 73 kg category.

A total of eight countries participated in the meet. Other countries are Indonesia, Turkey, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Georgia. – Bernama