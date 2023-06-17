Malaysia go down fighting to Egypt in 2023 Squash World Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian squash team put up a spirited challenge but went down fighting to Egypt in the final of the 2023 Squash World Cup played in Chennai, India today.

In the final played at the Express Avenue Mall, Malaysia who were leading the tie 1-0, went down 1-2 to Egypt.

The country’s young squash ace Xin Ying Yee gave Malaysia a flying start by beating Kenzy Ayman 7-4, 7-5, 7-6 in a match that lasted 17 minutes.

However, Egypt levelled the tie at 1-1 when P. Darren Rahul lost to Aly Abou Eleinen 3-7, 6-7, 4-7.

In the deciding game, Aira Azman failed to overcome Fayroz Aboelkheir, losing 4-7, 5-7, 7-6 in straight sets to give Egypt the title.

Yesterday, the young Malaysia team had upset host country, India, 3-0 in the semifinals but could not sustain the momentum today.-Bernama