Malaysia hoping to be fifth-time lucky in Women’s World Junior Team final

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia downed the United States 3-0 to storm into their third consecutive - and fifth overall - final in the 2023 World Squash Federation (WSF) Women’s World Junior Team Championship in Melbourne, Australia.

Malaysia will be hoping to be fifth-time lucky but it won’t be easy as they will be up against squash powerhouse and defending champions Egypt in the final.

The Egyptians dented Malaysia’s hopes three times - in 2007, 2017 and 2019 - while England broke Malaysian hearts in the 2001 final. (The 2021 tournament was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.)

In today’s semi-finals at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Center (MSAC), top national player Aira Azman, who recently finished runner-up in the individual event, was forced to fight back from two sets down before prevailing 9-11, 11-13, 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 against Caroline Fouts for the first point.

Malaysia then got a “free second point” when American Madison Ho conceded a walkover to K. Sehveetrraa.

U.Thanussa then confirmed Malaysia’s ticket to the final by overcoming Emma Trauber 11-9, 11-8, 16-14.

But an uphill task awaits Malaysia in the title showdown as Egypt, who downed five-time champions England 2-0 in the other semi-final, have been in impressive form.

National coach Andrew Cross, meanwhile, was pleased with the way the national players performed in the semi-final.

“They did well today to win, they just kept fighting at every rally and believed they could win.

“It’s going to be a tough match tomorrow. They (Eygpt) know our girls... they have no pressure, so they will give everything they've got,” he said.

For the record, Malaysia lost 2-1 to England in the 2001 final and 2-0 to Egypt in the 2007, 2017 and 2019 finals. -Bernama