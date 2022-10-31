Malaysia intends to reach Sultan Azlan Shah cup final

IPOH: Malaysia is targetting to at least qualify for the finals of the 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament that begins tomorrow.

National men’s hockey head coach, A. Arul Selvaraj said doing so would match the national squad’s achievement in 2014 of advancing to the finals, where they lost 3-8 to Australia.

“We go in ranked 10th in the world, with the advantage of being hosts, so we’re aiming to win every match.

“If we qualify for the finals, we will try to be champions, but let’s just place the finals as our target first,” he said when met after a meeting between team officials and the media here today.

This is the first time that the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which will end on Nov 10, will offer world ranking points.

Besides Malaysia, world number 12, South Korea, South Africa (14), Japan (17), Pakistan (18) and Egypt (20) will compete in this year’s edition.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s head coach Shin Seok Kyo said it was a tough mission to retain the title as most of their key players have retired from the international arena.

“I have to admit this not the best team like the previous edition but still I’m realistic that we can reach the final,” he said.

Malaysia has managed to emerge as runners-up in the tournament for five times, in 1985, 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2014. – Bernama