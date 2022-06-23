Malaysia jump seven rungs, now 147th in FIFA world rankings

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of Harimau Malaya in qualifying for the 2023 Asian Cup on merit has aided Malaysia to soar seven rungs to 147th in the latest Federation International Football Association (FIFA) world rankings today.

Harimau Malaya were earlier placed 154th in the world in the rankings issued in March.

The squad under chief coach Kim Pan Gon created a sensation when the team succeeded in ending the wait lasting more than four decades to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup on merit after trouncing Bangladesh 4-1 in the last Group E match of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, recently,

Malaysia’s last appeared in the Asian Cup in the 2007 edition as co-host but it has been 42 years since the country qualified for the championship on merit in the 1980 edition in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, five-time World Cup champions, Brazil stayed at the top of FIFA rankings followed by Belgium, Argentina, France and England for the top five positions. - Bernama