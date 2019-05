KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men’s hockey team failed to live up to their nickname of ‘The Speedy Tigers’ when they lost 2-3 to world No 10 Canada in the final of the FIH Men’s Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night.

Malaysia got their goals through Firhan Ashari (eighth minute) and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (53rd) while Canada scored through Scott Tupper (20th), Brenden Bissett (22nd) and James Kirkpatrick (43rd).

Malaysia were even awarded two penalty strokes, but to no avail as, first, Fitri Saari sent his attempt wide off the mark before his brother, Faizal, saw his attempt saved by goalkeeper Antoni Kindler.

Even the presence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah failed to inspire the Malaysian team, ranked 13th in the world, to victory.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Despite the loss, Malaysia and Canada became the first two teams to qualify for the Olympic Qualifiers later this year.

They will take their places alongside the top placed teams from the other two FIH Men’s Series Finals to be held in Bhubaneswar, India and Le Touquet, France in June.

“We had a lot of chances (to score) ... We had two penalty strokes but could not score. I’m not happy with the way the boys played today. But I’m proud they kept on fighting until the last minute,” said national head coach Roelant Oltmans.

Earlier, Italy defeated Austria 2-1 to finish third.

After a goalless first two quarters, the teams upped the tempo in the third quarter but still failed to break the deadlock.

Then, in the 47th minute, Italy’s Francois Sior finally got the first goal. But their joy did not last long as Austria equalised two minutes later through Patrick Schmidt.

Austria’s joy lasted even shorter - just a few seconds - as Italy hit back through a Thomas Keenan penalty corner goal for victory. - Bernama