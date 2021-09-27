Malaysia make winning start in Sudirman Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia got their 2021 Sudirman Cup Group D campaign off to a winning start by edging England 3-2 at Vantaa, Finland on Monday.

World No. 27 mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See gave Malaysia the perfect start when they stunned England’s world No. 7 duo of Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith 21-19, 21-18 at the Energie Areena.

Inspired, team captain Lee Zii Jia (pix) then made it 2-0 for Malaysia when he brushed aside Johniee Torjussen 21-4, 21-15 in just 28 minutes in men’s singles.

Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik then delivered the winning point, but not before being put through the wringer by Ben Lane-Sean Vendy.

The world No. 8 Malaysians struggled to cope with the fast-paced display of Lane-Vendy but, somehow, managed to find an extra gear to eke out a 22-20, 21-18 win.

However, 2019 SEA Games women’s singles champion S. Kisona, 22, failed to live up to expectations when she went down to a shock 16-21, 20-22 defeat by world No. 176 Abigail Holden.

In the last tie, Lauren, who lost to Pang Ron-Yee See in the mixed doubles clash with her partner Marcus earlier, made amends by combining with Chloe Birch to beat Malaysia’s Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah 21-18, 17-21, 21-10 in the women’s double game that lasted 64 minutes.

Meanwhile, 2019 Sudirman Cup runners-up Japan began their Group A campaign in style by trouncing Egypt 5-0.

The biennial mixed team tournament, which began on Sunday will end on Oct 3. – Bernama