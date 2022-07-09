Malaysia Masters: Disappointing end for both Malaysian pairs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s challenge in the 2022 Malaysia Masters came to an end after none of their shuttlers made their way to the final tomorrow.

Both top national pairs - men’s doubles duo, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (pix) and women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah failed to hit their mark after all of them lost to their respective opponents in the tournament held at the Axiata Arena.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, seeded fifth had a bitter pill to swallow after their clumsiness and sluggish display against the 2022 Malaysia Open runners-up, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto from Indonesia helped their opponents to reach the final tomorrow.

The sixth-seeded pair got off to a strong start as they prevailed against Aaron-Wooi Yik, 14-21 but the Malaysians raised their game to take the game into the decider, edging Fajar-Muhammad Rian, 21-19.

However, Aaron-Wooi Yik somewhat fell off the pace in the deciding set as they succumbed easily to Fajar-Muhammad Rian 21-10.

Fajar-Muhammad Rian will set up a mouthwatering final showdown against their seniors, veteran pair Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, popularly known as ‘The Daddies’, who earlier cruised against China’s rising duo Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, 21-10, 21-19.

Speaking after the match, Aaron said as both of them were under pressure during the third set, which saw the Indonesians enjoying a handsome 2-11 lead, and failing to keep their nerves intact, eventually threw in the towel.

Wooi Yik, on the other hand, said they had learned a great lesson against Fajar-Muhammad Rian now that the Indonesians now have levelled their head-to-head record to 3-3, and promised to find ways to beat them next.

This was a second straight semi-final defeat for Aaron-Wooi Yik, who are yet to win any open title so far, after they were defeated by Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi from Japan 21-23, 9-21 in the Malaysia Open last week.

In the meantime, Pearly-Thinaah’s hopes of reaching their first final since winning the 2021 Swiss Open were thwarted by top seeds, Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan.

After going down easily 10-21 in the opening game, Pearly-Thinaah fought back to level the tie at 19-19 but the Chinese pair managed to keep their cool by taking the second set, 21-19.

Thinaah, when met after the match said their opponents were too quick and kept mounting the pressure on them throughout both sets.

Following the loss, Pearly said they will try to rectify their errors and switch their focus to their next outing, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 28-Aug 8.

Qing Chen-Yi Fan will face Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in the final after the Japanese sixth-seeded pair overcame Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong of South Korea, 24-22, 21-13. — Bernama