Malaysia Open: Coach Nova’s advice proves priceless for Tang Jie-Ee Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei have credited coach Nova Widianto for their second-round straight-game win over Indonesians Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the 2023 Malaysia Open badminton championships at the Axiata Arena, here, today.

Ee Wei and Tang Jie, who were only paired up about two months ago, said it was the coach’s advice for them to learn to handle their emotions when on court that paved the way for them to beat world number 12 Rehan Naufal-Lisa Ayu 21-19, 21-16.

And Ee Wei, 22, was quick to express her gratitude to Nova, who won the mixed doubles silver medal with Liliyana Natsir in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, for taking charge of them two weeks earlier than scheduled by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

“He (Nova) taught us (Tang Jie-Ee Wei) to control our emotions on court because we are both very hyper when we play. Now, we must gear up for the quarter-finals,” said Ee Wei, who won the Bangladesh International Challenge with Tang Jie last month.

Tang Jie, meanwhile, said the key to their victory (over the Indonesians) was not rushing for points and being careful with their serves.

“The coach (Nova) told us that he used to train our opponents (Rehan Naufal-Lisa Ayu). They are consistent in their defence and game control. However, they lacked strength and he told us not to rush things,” he said.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei had better hope that Nova can conjure something else that will help them when they take on second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand in the quarter-finals tomorrow. - Bernama