Malaysia Open: Dodt takes clubhouse lead

SHAH ALAM: Australian Andrew Dodt took the clubhouse lead in the opening day of the US$1 million Malaysia Open 2020 golf tournament, with a two stroke advantage over reigning 2019 Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit champion, Naoki Sekito.

The 34-year-old led with nine-under-par 63 at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, after carding an eagle and seven birdies to complete the first round tournament sanctioned by the Asian Tour and in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO).

Coming from down under after last weekend’s New Zealand Open, Andrew admitted that Malaysia is always a happy hunting ground for him, having won the 2019 Sarawak Championship and being a regular in the Maybank Championships.

“I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens and holed a lot of putts. This is, overall, what I have been trying to do every day, so felt comfortable and easy and today’s round is just another step in the right direction for me.

“I birdied the first two holes and that kind of kicked off the round for me. My game is in a good shape ... This course demands accuracy off the tees, so if you are not on the fairways, you are going to struggle getting on the greens.

“I have not played as well as I can the last two weeks but now I can. I just want to keep it simple and have a bit of fun,” he told reporters after completing the first round, just minutes before the play was suspended due to the lightning threat at 5.55pm.

The 23-year-old Japanese golfer, Naoki, carded eight birdies and a bogey in the four stroke fifth hole to settle in the second place with seven-under-par 65.

“I have not played in a tournament for a month so it was nice to come back and get off to a good start. You need to keep the ball in play to give yourself birdie chances out there.

“It was good to finish with three birdies. I made a bad bogey on the fifth where I three-putted and I told myself to make at least one more birdie coming in, but I managed to birdie the seventh hole and rode on the momentum from there,” he said.

The first round of the 55th edition of the Malaysia Open will resume at 7.40am tomorrow, immediately followed by the second round 10 minutes later.

Only the 65 of the 156 golfers will make the cut after the tomorrow’s second round, in their bid for the Malaysia Open title, which returned after four-year hiatus. - Bernama