Malaysia Open tickets on sales from Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton fans can purchase their tickets online from 11 am on Monday (Dec 5) to watch the 2023 Malaysia Open at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here from Jan 10-15.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said tickets for the newly upgraded BWF Tour Super 1000 event start from RM40, and can be purchased via https://my.bookmyshow.com/e/PMO23JAN.

“Fans surely remember the excitement of this year’s tournament. It was an amazing event which saw capacity crowds on a daily basis. Next year will be even more thrilling as the top players will attempt to start the year with a bang, while our own players will be aiming for glory,” he said in a statement today.

He also added that men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik along with women’s doubles ace Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah will be in the spotlight as Malaysian fans come out in support of their heroes.

“The support of Malaysia fans is critical and will go a long way in inspiring our players to go all the way at one of the world’s oldest tournaments,” he said. - Bernama