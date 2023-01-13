Malaysia Open: Top guns Axelsen, Yamaguchi march into semis

KUALA LUMPUR: The World’s top singles shuttlers, Viktor Axelsen from Denmark and Akane Yamaguchi from Japan checked-into the Malaysia Open semi-finals in style at the Axiata Arena here, today.

Men’s singles defending champion, Axelsen stayed on course to retain the title by brushing aside 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-16, 21-12 in the quarterfinals today.

The world number one will be facing another Japanese challenger, Kanta Tsuneyama, who stunned sixth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-14, 21-16.

Axelsen, who played after a two-day rest following Malaysian veteran Liew Daren’s withdrawal from the second round due to a right calf injury yesterday, said was he was in full fitness in today’s match.

“Little bit of different situation for me, I had two days of rest, so physically I felt 100 percent fresh, while for Nishimoto, I felt he is quite tired playing three tough matches.

“I always go with full respect for my opponents, and tomorrow will be no different. Hopefully I can keep the momentum going for another challenging match,” the reigning Olympics and world champion told reporters.

Another semi-finals will see a battle between two rising stars – Kodai Naraoka of Japan and Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Meanwhile, women’s singles world number one Yamaguchi of Japan, demolished Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the same fashion with a 21-12, 21-11 victory.

The Japanese ace was clearly a class above in the match as Blichfeldt failed to find her footing and prowess that saw her marching into the quarterfinals.

Facing Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying tomorrow, the three-time world champion Yamaguchi expects a tough challenge from the Olympic silver medallist.

“She is a very strong player with good skills and defence, so I have my own plan to face her,” she said while adding the absence of defending champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand won’t give her an easy passage to lift the title.

Tzu Ying progressed by ousting compatriot Hsu Wen Chi 21-6, 21-8.

World number two Chen Yu Fei of China will take on South Korean An Se Young in another last four match.

Yu Fei defeated Spaniard Carolina Marin 21-18, 21-19, while Se Young beat Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-17, 16-21, 21-19. - Bernama