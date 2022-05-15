Malaysia overcomes pressure to defend silver in team event

HANOI: The national men’s sepak takraw squad kept their nerves in check in front of the host crowd to beat Vietnam and take home the silver medal in the 31st SEA Games’ team event in the final match of the round-robin tournament, today.

The 2-1 win at the Hoang Mai Sports Complex here saw the squad under Abdul Talib Ahmad defending their achievement at the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

The national side started off well through the team comprising Muhammad Faisal Mohd Fuad, Muhammad Noraizat Nordin and Norfaizzul Abd Razak who recorded a 21-15, 21-6 win over Dau Van Hoang, Ngo Huy Long and Do Manh Tuan.

The country’s silver medal was confirmed when the second team of Muhammad Zarif Merican Ibrahim Merican, Muhammad Afifuddin Razali and Aidil Aiman Azwawi beat Huynh Ngoc Sang, Nguyen Huy Quyen and Tang Minh Khoa 21-17, 21-9.

But the host nation’s third team comprising Le Ang Tuan, Vuong Minh Chau and Nguyen Tien Dat managed to earn a consolation point with a 24-25, 21-23 win over the young Malaysian trio of Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam, Muhammad Zulhusni Basri and Muhammad Redwan Hakim Muhammad.

National ace Muhammad Noraizat was happy at defending the silver medal after the national team went through a difficult phase during the Covid-19 pandemic besides being away from their families for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“Firstly, I wish to express my gratitude for being able to take home the silver medal for the country. I also wish to apologise to all Malaysians and family (as we could only contribute the silver medal).

“This success is also very meaningful as we could not celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with our families and the training in Janda Baik bore fruit for the Malaysian team,” said the squad’s killer after the match here, today.

The gold medal was won by Thailand while Vietnam and Cambodia shared the bronze medal.

Tomorrow, the national squad will continue its challenge in the inter ‘regu’ event with Malaysia starting the group-level campaign against Thailand. - Bernama