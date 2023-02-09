Malaysia qualify for 2024 FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s 5-a-side hockey team have qualified for the 2024 FIH Hockey5s World Cup after finishing among the top four in the 2023 Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman today.

This sees Malaysia, India and Pakistan booking tickets to the 2024 FIH Hockey5s World Cup as Asian representatives while Oman also made the cut by virtue of being hosts for the tournament, which will be held in Muscat from Jan 24-31.

Malaysia are currently placed third in the men’s elite category with 10 points while Pakistan (13 points) and India (12 points) are ranked first and second respectively.

Although Malaysia managed to book their ticket to the prestigious World Cup, they still succumbed 10-4 to India in the semi-finals of the 2023 Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup in Salalah this evening (Malaysian time).

India got their goals through Maninder Singh (second minute); Mohammed Raheel (ninth, 16th, 24th, 28th); Pawan Rajbhar (13th); Sukhvinder (21st); Dipsan Tirkey (22nd); Jugraj Singh (23rd); and Gurjot Singh (29th).

Malaysia, who are coached by Wallace Tan, replied through Ismail Abu (fourth minute); Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esok (seventh, 19th); Muhamad Nazrey Din (19th).

Malaysia will meet Oman in the third-fourth placing playoff at 9 pm (Malaysian time) today. - Bernama