MANILA: Malaysia retained the netball gold at the 30th SEA Games when they defeated arch-rivals Singapore 48-42 in the final, here today.

Malaysia proved that they were a cut above the rest as they completed the competition without losing any matches at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

As expected, today’s match was a nail-biting affair with play flowing from end to end.

The Malaysian squad under the guidance of Tracey Robinson appeared shaken as they trailed 12-13 in the first quarter.

A switch of tactics by Robinson proved effective in the second quarter as they tightened their game and drew level at 21-21 at the break.

Robinson then made several strategic changes, including switching senior player An Najwa Azizan from Goal Attack (GA) to Goal Shooter (GS), which enabled them to lead 40-30 in the third quarter.

Malaysia continued their domination in the final quarter, using their height advantage to good effect as Singapore struggled to catch up.

This is Malaysia’s third netball gold in the biennial Games, having won in 2001 and 2017.

Thailand and Brunei shared the bronze after losing in the semi-finals yesterday.

Singapore, also a losing finalist two years ago, last won the gold in 2015. - Bernama