Malaysia routed 0-8 by Australia in Sultan of Johor Cup

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia were routed 0-8 by Australia in their match on the second day of the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) Under-21 (U21) hockey tournament at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here last night.

The national junior hockey team had begun well in the first quarter, attacking aggressively and making things difficult for the visiting team early in the match.

But then things fell apart as the Malaysians failed to settle into a winning rhythm, allowing the Australians to score their first goal through Liam Hart in the 19th minute. There was no turning back then as Australia went ahead with two more goals, with David Hubbard scoring in the 36th minute, and a goal by Cooper Burns from a penalty corner in the 44th.

Whatever hope the junior team had of salvaging the match was shattered with two Australian goals in the space of two minutes in the fourth quarter, Hart scoring again in the 47th minute and Jack Holland finding the net in the 49th.

With only five minutes remaining, Burns completed a hattrick by converting two penalty corners in the 55th and 58th minute, before Brodee Foster sealed the rout with a field goal, the eighth of the match for Australia a minute later.

Meanwhile, Japan, who are making their fifth appearance, scored their first victory with a 2-1 upset over 2019 defending champions Great Britain. Japan’s goals came from two field goals, by Hiro Saito in the 17th minute and Tsubasa Tanaka in the 27th, while Great Britain’s consolation goal came in the last minute of the second quarter through Max Anderson.

Japan was not the only team that sprung a surprise, as first-timer South Africa managed to beat favourites, India, 5-4 in their second match of the tournament.

South Africa opened accounts early, scoring in the seventh minute through Marvin Simons but India not only equalised by went ahead just minutes later, with Sharda Nand Tiwari converting two penalty corners in the ninth and 10th minute. India then went on to score another field goal in the 17th minute, courtesy of team captain Uttam Singh.

Luck, however, was on South Africa’s side, and they rallied to score a brace of goals, a 34th minute effort by Fawaaz Kahder and team captain, Senzwesihle Ngubane penalty corner conversion in the 35th minute.

The tournament takes a break today and matches will resume on Tuesday with Great Britain taking on Australia; Japan against India and hosts Malaysia will go up against South Africa. - Bernama