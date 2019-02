SABAH-based martial artist Audreylaura “Ice Comet” Boniface (pix) will make her ONE Championship return at ONE: Reign of Valor against Myanmar’s Bozhena Antoniyar.

The event is set for the Thuwanna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on March 8 (Friday), and it will be Boniface’s first promotional appearance since January 2018.

The 29-year-old atomweight competitor, who trains at Borneo Tribal Squad under the guidance of AJ “Pyro” Lias Mansor, will try to leave the cage with a victory, but she must be aware of Bozhena Antoniyar’s knockout abilities.

In February 2018, the Myanmar athlete stunned her hometown crowd, needing only 24 seconds to record a technical knockout win over Shwe Sin. That instantly became the fastest finish in ONE Champioship’s women’s history.

Their battle will be one of two atomweight clashes in Yangon next month.

The second bout will see the Philippines’ Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres take on China’s Lin “Fighting Sister” Heqin.

Torres is aiming to return to winning ways, while her rival will attempt to make a statement in her promotional debut.

Four other match-ups have been announced for the card.

Myanmar’s Phoe “Bushido” Thaw will be hoping to make it a perfect night for his country as he aims for his seventh professional victory against Indonesia’s “The Iceman” Yohan Mulia Legowo.

Former ONE Bantamweight World Title challenger Toni “Dynamite” Tauru will make his return against Canada’s Gary “Saint Lion” Mangat, and Tial Thang, who trains alongside Aung La N Sang, will debut against Cambodia’s Rin Saroth.

Finally, in the main event, ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam will defend the belt against Kazakhstan’s Georgiy “Knight” Kichigin.

The 28-year-old Swede will be putting his gold on the line for the first time, and he will try to secure the 10th knockout of his career.

His foe is not a pushover, however. Kichigin holds a stellar 20-5 professional record, with 16 of those victories coming by way of submission.

Additional bouts will be announced soon. Fans can download the ONE Super App for breaking news and to keep track of all their favorite martial artists.