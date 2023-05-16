Malaysia’s last hope for badminton gold falters in final

PHNOM PENH: The national badminton squad ended their outing at the 2023 SEA Games here without a gold medal after their last hope, mixed doubles scratch pair Yap Roy King-Cheng Su Yin, lost in the final today.

The unseeded Roy King-Su Yin had to settle for silver after they went down fighting to the top seeds from Indonesia, Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati, in the final at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall.

Formed just days before the biennial games kicked off, Roy King-Su Yin got off to a perfect start as they won 22-20 in a closely fought opening game against the Indonesians.

A series of unforced errors proved costly for the Malaysians as they were behind by 13 points at 5-18 before the Indonesians sealed the second game with a commanding score of 21-8.

Despite leading 13-11 in the decider, Roy King-Su Ying failed to hold their nerves as Rehan-Lisa regained their composure to win 21-16 and snatch the gold from Malaysia, who won the event in the 2021 Games in Hanoi through Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei.

Malaysia concluded their sub-par performance in Cambodia with two silvers from Roy King-Su Yin and men’s team and four bronzes from two men’s singles - Leong Jun Hao and Lee Shun Yang - as well as two women’s doubles pairs - Su Yin-Cheng Su Hui and Lee Xin Jie-Low Yeen Yuan.

The last time Malaysia failed to secure gold was in the 2011 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia whereby they only won a silver in men’s team and two bronzes, courtesy of women’s team and men’s doubles duo Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah. - Bernama