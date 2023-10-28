Malaysia’s Marcus Lim guts out 76 in blustery conditions to stay in top 10 at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with one round to go

IN challenging conditions at the 14th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held in Melbourne, Australia, Malaysian golfer Marcus Lim displayed resilience by carding a five-over-par 76 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on the third day. This performance kept him within the top 10 contenders with one round remaining. Facing winds exceeding 50km/h and demanding pin placements, the US-based athlete managed to grind out a decent round on the par-71 Composite Course, bringing his total to five-over-par 218 (72, 70, 76). He currently shares the ninth position, trailing the tournament leader, Sampson-Yunhe Zheng of China, who delivered a remarkable 65.

Lim, a senior at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, found the conditions mentally taxing, even though he didn’t hit many errant shots. Slight deviations in the ball’s trajectory had a significant impact on the outcome, often resulting in bogeys. He acknowledged these as perhaps the most formidable conditions he’s ever faced and expressed satisfaction with his tenacity.

Lim is determined to finish strong in the upcoming round, aiming to improve his previous showings where he missed the cut in two Asia-Pacific Amateur appearances. He stated his commitment to Royal Melbourne’s unpredictable nature and pledged to give his best effort on the course.

Another Malaysian, Zubair Firdaus, also shot a 76, placing him in a tie for 28th at 12-over-par 225 (74, 75, 76). This performance positions him well to surpass his previous tied 32nd finish at the Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand last year. Zubair, a junior at San Jose State University, shared that the windy conditions and firm greens, coupled with challenging pin placements, made the game difficult.

Nateeshvar Ganesh and Anson Yeo, playing in the cold and windy morning, faced formidable conditions, resulting in rounds of 82 and 83, respectively. They are currently tied in 64th place with a total score of 23-over-par 236. Nateeshvar described the conditions as brutal, emphasizing the strength of the winds, the cold weather, and the difficulty of the greens and pin placements. He remained optimistic about the upcoming round.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship included a total of 120 players from the Asia-Pacific region, with seven representing Malaysia. Unfortunately, debutants Andrew Yap and Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid failed to make the 36-hole cut set at 12-over-par. Additionally, Malcolm Ting withdrew from the competition due to an injury sustained after a fall in his hotel bathroom. During the third round, Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid served as a caddy for Marcus Lim.

The champion of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will earn a coveted invitation to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, along with exemptions for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon and the 129th Amateur Championship, provided they maintain their amateur status.

Malaysia’s best finish in this championship was seventh place, achieved by Ervin Chang in 2018 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and by Mohd Iszaimi Ismail in the inaugural 2009 championship at Mission Hills Golf Club in China.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, launched in February 2009, is a collaborative effort by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, The Masters Tournament, and The R&A. Past participants include prominent golfers like Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, who won this championship twice, and Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open champion from Australia.