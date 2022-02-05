Malaysia’s mission at Beijing Winter Olympics begins

KUALA LUMPUR: National alpine skiers Jeffrey Webb and Aruwin Salehhuddin, proudly carrying the Jalur Gemilang, marched into the Beijing National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics tonight to mark the start of Malaysia’s uphill mission in their second appearance at the prestigious Games.

Malaysia were the fifth contingent to enter the stadium, better known as the Bird’s Nest Stadium. Also taking part in the march past were chef de mission Moira Tan, team manager Salehhuddin Ayob, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) general manager Fong Wan Hor and coaches Bezjak Mladen and Ryan Shorter.

The national contingent was garbed in dark green and black winter clothing, topped off with a white snow beanie hat with the Jalur Gemilang on the front.

Aruwin, who is the first female athlete in the country to qualify for the Winter Olympics, will start her challenge in the women’s giant slalom (alpine skiing between poles) event on Monday (Feb 7) before competing in the slalom event on Feb 9.

The 17-year-old Aruwin started skiing as early as two years old before entering her first ski racing club at the age of five and then joined the International Ski Racing Academy in 2015.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey, who also made an appearance at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics (South Korea), is scheduled to compete in the slalom event on Feb 16, thus having the opportunity to improve on his performance in the previous edition.

He is an athlete based in the United States and is part of the national contingent that participated in the Sapporo 2017 Asian Winter Games, besides making history as the first Malaysian athlete to successfully qualify for the Winter Olympics.

Jeffrey, 23, who was born to an American father and Malaysian mother, moved to the US when he was five and has been training in Washington.

Malaysia made history with their first appearance at the Winter Olympics four years ago in South Korea through ice skater Julian Yee and Jeffrey.

Julian finished 25th in the men’s singles event, while Jeffrey finished 68th in men’s giant slalom but failed to finish in the slalom event. - Bernama