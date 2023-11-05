Malaysia’s Premier Junior Golf Championship all set to attract the region’s top players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) will host the most promising junior amateur golfers from Malaysia and the region for the 8th edition of the prestigious RSGC-SportExcel Junior Invitational Golf Championship 2023, to be held over the week of June 7 to 9, 2023 at the fairways of the RSGC. The event is in collaboration with the Foundation for Malaysian Sporting Excellence (SportExcel).

SportExcel’s mission is to empower and inspire breakthrough performances to give juniors the advantage in athletics and academics. With this collaboration, RSGC is positive to welcome the Malaysian Junior Premier Golf Elite players participating in this tournament.

With this competition, the RSGC continues its journey and commitment to support junior development golf. This competition was moved from a junior open to an invitational event so that the elite junior players will have the opportunity to play and excel at the members-only heritage golf club.

The invitation is extended to SportExcel elite players, state and club champions, and regional top players and is targeted for junior amateur players (boy and girls 18 years and below), with a USGA handicap of 10.6 and below for Boys category and USGA handicap of 13.4 and lower for Girls category.

The annual 3-day championship attracts some of the most talented juniors in the sport, many of whom are recognised on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). The WAGR system ranks the top amateur golfers around the world on the basis of their average performance in Counting Events in which this premier tournament is listed.

“It gives us great pleasure to once again welcome friends from across Malaysia and around the region for another edition of the RSGC-SportExcel Junior Invitational Golf Championship 2023. This is the 8th year of the annual tournament and it is a particularly special occasion for us as it will be our first-ever collaboration with SportExcel an official body that supports and promotes junior golfing in Malaysia,“ said Ezani Datuk Abu Bakar, RSGC Golf Convenor and Organising Chairman of the 8th RSGC-SportExcel Junior Invitational Golf Championship 2023.

Junior golfers interested to find out more about the Championship can go to http://jao.thersgc.com/. Entries close on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.

About RSGC

The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC), established in 1893, is the oldest golf club in the country and the fourth oldest in Asia, situated in the middle of Kuala Lumpur amidst a background of towering skyscrapers. It is the home of golf in Malaysia and has hosted many international and local Championship golf tournaments such as Putra Cup, Malaysian Open, Nomura Cup and Malaysian Masters. In 2016, RSGC hosted the Inaugural 2016 Maybank Championship Malaysia, a co-sanctioned event by The European Tour, The Asian Tour, The Professional Golf of Malaysia Tour (PGM Tour), and The Professional Golfers Association of Malaysia (PGAM).