JOHOR-based mixed martial artist Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan (4-0) will compete overseas for the first time in her career next month.

The 20-year-old Ultimate MMA Academy product will take on Team Lakay’s Gina “Conviction” Iniong (7-4) in an atomweight bout at One: Clash of Legends in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, 16 February.

Although Jihin will be competing on foreign soil for the first time, she is not intimidated. If anything, she is excited.

“I cannot wait for this bout, and I’m looking forward to experiencing Bangkok,” she said, confidently. “It is going to be very different as the crowd is not from my country.”

Jihin will have her heart firmly set on victory number five, but she is aware of her opponent’s versatile skill set.

“Gina is a real good striker, and this will be my first battle inside the ring,” the Malaysian said.

“I know it’s going to be difficult to take the game to the ground, but I’ll see what I can do. I’m out to maintain my streak.”

Iniong, her 28-year-old adversary, had an equally impressive 2018. The Filipina used her prized wushu skills and her improved grappling to dominate former ONE World Title challenger Jenny Huang en route to a unanimous decision last April.

In addition to this atomweight clash, several other bouts were recently announced for ONE: Clash of Legends.

The headline attraction features Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao squaring off against Chinese striking dynamo Han Zi Hao for the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight World Title.

Also, Rika “Tiny Doll” Ishige returns to action against Kun Khmer World Champion Nou Srey Pov, Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai collides with “Ares” Tae Kyun Kim in a lightweight showdown, and “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut meets Samy “AK47” Sana in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai featherweight contest.