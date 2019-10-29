Malaysia’s Subramaniam Misses Out on Women’s World Championship Quarter Final Spot

MALAYSIA’S World No.48 Sivasangari Subramaniam saw her PSA Women’s World Championship campaign come to an end at the hands of Egypt’s World No.11 Hania El Hammamy in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

The two players are familiar rivals after facing each other many times on the junior circuit throughout their careers and this time it was the reigning World Junior champion – El Hammamy – who came away with the vital victory to reach the last eight.

Each game proved to be close, however, El Hammamy drew first blood as she took the first game. The Egyptian managed to save two game balls in the second but it was not enough to stop Malaysia’s Subramaniam from drawing level as she converted on the tie-break.

El Hammamy was back into the swing of things in the third to find her rhythm to take back the lead, before building up a comfortable 6-1 lead in the fourth.

However, Subramaniam, who upset the seedings earlier in the tournament, knocking out both World No.8 Amanda Sobhy and Netherlands Milou van der Heijden, displayed her accurate shot making ability as she closed the gap to 6-6 and then 9-9, but it’s El Hammamy whose able to find the edge as she closes out an 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 win.

“I’m so pleased that I got through this match,” said 19-year-old El Hammamy after.

“I was a little bit nervous at the beginning of the match. We have played so many times throughout our junior careers and I’m sure we’re going to have a lot more matches on the PSA Tour.

“I know that Siva likes to hold and make the opponent run all over the court, so I wanted to keep my shots tight and push her into the back corners. I ran out of my plan a little bit in the middle of the match, but I’m glad I managed to win.

“It feels great to have my family, friends and coaches all by my side. I’m looking forward to my next match and hopefully I can keep going.”

Meanwhile, Subramaniam’s compatriot Eain Yow Ng also missed out on a quarter final spot after he lost out to France’s Baptiste Masotti in the CIB Egyptian Squash Open.