Malaysia’s Tang Jie-Ee Wei win Orleans Masters

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were in a class of their own after becoming the first Malaysian players to emerge champions of the Orleans Masters Badminton Championship today.

In the final match that took place at the Palais de Sport in Orleans, France, Tang Jie who was seventh seeded in the tournament with his partner Ee Wei, delivered a great game to triumph 21-19, 21-17 in 35 minutes over the Taiwanese pair of Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin -- for their first BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour title.

It was the first meeting of Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who just paired up last November, against the pair from Taiwan who are ranked 25th in the world.

Yesterday, Tang Jie-Ee Wei stormed into the final after defeating the Indonesian pair of Rehal Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati, who were the fourth seeds of the tournament, with a 21-10, 21-16 victory.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s best achievement was in last November when they created a sensation by winning the 2022 Bangladesh International Challenge by defeating the Thai pair of Phatharathorn Nipornram- Alisa Sapniti 21-15, 21-13.

They also proved their mettle when they won the 2023 Iran International Challenge by beating compatriots Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing 21-19, 21-15 in February. - Bernama