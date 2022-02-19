Malaysia suffer embarrassing loss to lowly Laos

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s Under-23 football team suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Laos in their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship Group B match at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia yesterday.

Midfielder A. Selvan had earlier put Malaysia ahead at the end of the first half before Laos hit back through Bounphachan Bounkong (55th minute) and Phetdavanh Sangvilay (78th minute).

The defeat has made coach Brad Maloney’s boys’ task of qualifying for the semi-finals more difficult.

Malaysia, who were shaky throughout the match, have only themselves to blame for the defeat after failing to convert their chances, thus, allowing Laos to stage a fightback after being 1-0 down in the first half to collect all three precious points.

The national team had earlier sounded a warning in the fourth minute when striker Muhammad Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar’s attempt hit the post and defender Ahmad Tasnim Fitri Mohd Nasir’s 18th-minute strike from outside the box was easily saved by Laos goalkeeper Keo Oudone Souvannasangso.

Muhammad Nur Azfar then had another chance but ballooned his header wide in the 38th minute.

Midfielder Selvan finally broke the deadlock with a smart and swift turn of his body before letting fly from close range off a corner kick at the end of the first half.

Malaysia began the second half in similar fashion and nearly doubled the score in the 51st minute. However, Selvan’s header just missed the target.

As Malaysia continued to fluff their lines in front of goal, a lapse of concentration in defence allowed Laos skipper Bounphachan to skip through on goal to make it 1-1 in the 55th minute.

Buoyed, Laos continued to threaten and Bounpachan continued to torment the Malaysian backline. It was not surprising then when his freekick, swung in from the left, was headed home by defender Phetdavanh in the 78th minute.

Cue pandemonium on the Laos bench, with head coach Hans Michael Weiss leading the celebrations.

Malaysia now have no choice but must win their second clash against Laos on Monday (Feb 21) to stand a chance of making the semi-finals.

The Group B fixtures only involve Malaysia and Laos after Myanmar and Indonesia withdrew from the championship due to Covid-19 infections in their teams.

Only the three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the semi-finals on Feb 24, with the final slated for Feb 26.

-Bernama